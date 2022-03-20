Edward O. Price, Jr.
March 14, 1929 - March 12, 2022
Edward O. Price, Jr., 93, left this world on March 12, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Bryan City Cemetery.
Ed was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a smart and selfless man who always shared his knowledge and had a great sense of humor. His wife, Velma, was the main focus of his life, but he loved his entire family, flying, golfing, trains, flying kites, putting models together, and travelling the world.
Ed grew up in Teague, Texas. He flew planes at a very young age, getting his pilot's license on his 16th birthday. A smart and dedicated individual, Ed earned two Bachelor's degrees and his Master's degree from TAMU, served in the Air Force Reserves, and received an honorable discharge in 1958.
Ed began his career with Chevron in 1953 as an engineer trainee and retired in 1990 as Corporate Sr. VP of Exploration and Production, Saudi Aramco. During his retirement years, he served as a member of TAMU International Advisory Board for Bush International School.
Ed was named as a member of Texas A&M Petroleum Engineering Academy of Distinguished Graduates. Ed was a lifelong Texas Aggie and a proud supporter of Aggie Sports.
Ed met the love of his life, Velma Loraine Jones, when they both worked at the Campus Theater. They married and were together for 67 years and 7 months until her passing in 2019. In addition to his loving wife, Ed is also reunited with his parents, Edward Sr. and Anlin; Bandit; and Sparkey. Ed is survived by his children, Ed III and wife Jan; Bill; and Susan; his grandchildren, Edward IV, Colin, Holden, and Caroline; and siblings, Bill and Frankeen Price; and Hughanne Bankhead.
The family would like to acknowledge some special people and organizations: new friends at Encompass Hospice and Home Health Care, the doctors and nurses at M.D. Anderson, Society of Petroleum Engineers, and his hero/mentor, Dr. Robert Whiting.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 20, 2022.