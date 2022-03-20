It is so sad to see Ed's name on the Aramco obituaries page. Ed was a great guy who helped me and many others in our careers and I greatly appreciate everything he did for me. He was a very smart, very talented, and very kind man. I thoroughly enjoyed working with Ed and am happy that he had a long life. I will be out of state on Saturday and therefore won't be able to be in Bryan for the service, but I will be thinking of you, Ed. Rest in peace my friend.

Michael Crowley Friend March 23, 2022