Edward Yeomans Sr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
Edward Yeomans, Sr.

December 26, 1936 - December 9, 2021

Edward Irvin Yeomans, Sr., 84, of Bryan passed away Thursday, December 9th, 2021. A Memorial Service is set for 2 pm on Saturday, January 8th in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.

Born December 26, 1936, in Miami, Florida, he was the son of Edward Francis Yeomans and Anna (Cherney). He was a devoted family man and a hard worker. Before his retirement, Edward worked for Rheem/Nampac for over 30 years. Edward enjoyed relaxing on the porch, reading old westerns, watching his favorite shows, gardening, and spending time with his dog, Jake.

Edward leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Julie (Knapp) Yeomans; five sons, Edward Yeomans and wife Leona, Robert Yeomans and wife Angie, Joseph Yeomans and wife Loretta, James Yeomans, and Keith Yeomans and his wife Stephani; four daughters, Helen and husband Kevin Collins, Annette and husband Kenneth Summers, Sharon and husband Lester Munson, and Eileen and husband Richard Hager; sister, Delores Boyce; a brother-in-law, Ronald Brudnicki; twenty grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. His parents Edward and Anna; along with his sister Nancy Brudicki, precede him in death.

Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue, Bryan, TX
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
Our deepest condolences to the Yeoman family. Mr. Eddie you will be greatly missed. I remember the jokes we used to tell each other while working together at Nampac years ago.
Gao & Brenda Sanchez
Work
January 6, 2022
