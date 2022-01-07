Edward Yeomans, Sr.
December 26, 1936 - December 9, 2021
Edward Irvin Yeomans, Sr., 84, of Bryan passed away Thursday, December 9th, 2021. A Memorial Service is set for 2 pm on Saturday, January 8th in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Born December 26, 1936, in Miami, Florida, he was the son of Edward Francis Yeomans and Anna (Cherney). He was a devoted family man and a hard worker. Before his retirement, Edward worked for Rheem/Nampac for over 30 years. Edward enjoyed relaxing on the porch, reading old westerns, watching his favorite shows, gardening, and spending time with his dog, Jake.
Edward leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Julie (Knapp) Yeomans; five sons, Edward Yeomans and wife Leona, Robert Yeomans and wife Angie, Joseph Yeomans and wife Loretta, James Yeomans, and Keith Yeomans and his wife Stephani; four daughters, Helen and husband Kevin Collins, Annette and husband Kenneth Summers, Sharon and husband Lester Munson, and Eileen and husband Richard Hager; sister, Delores Boyce; a brother-in-law, Ronald Brudnicki; twenty grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. His parents Edward and Anna; along with his sister Nancy Brudicki, precede him in death.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 7, 2022.