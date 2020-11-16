Edwin Miller Stewart
December 19,1935 - November 11, 2020
Edwin Miller Stewart
December 19,1935 – November 11, 2020
Edwin Miller (Ed) Stewart passed away on Wednesday evening, November 11, 2020 after a long illness.
Born on December 19, 1935, Ed was raised in Durant, OK. He later attended and graduated from Oklahoma State University. After moving to Texas, Ed resided in Dallas, Houston, Kingwood, Montgomery and College Station. His life's work was in real estate, development, and in his church. He was very proud to own an independent senior living facility and would go there as often as he could to eat the desserts and indulge his sweet tooth.
Ed was a devout Christian who valued his faith and family above all else.
For years, Ed served on the Board of Gospel Lakes Ranch using the gifts God gave him to build a camp for underprivileged children. He also served on the State Board of Child Evangelism Fellowship, implementing policies and programs that greatly increased the number of children being reached with the Gospel of Christ.
While living in Kingwood, Ed was instrumental in securing land and supervising the construction of Mission Northeast. He participated in CrossNet Prison Ministry and also supervised the construction of the First Baptist church in Montgomery.
He and his wife retired to College Station in 2009 where they became members of First Baptist Church, Bryan. He loved his community, home, family, friends and church. He enjoyed movies and traveling. Always up for a good time, Ed played (and won) countless games of 42. He loved attending Texas A&M Ladies Basketball and Volleyball.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Burns Stewart, daughters Laurie and husband Larry Patrick of Norman, OK; Elizabeth and husband Rip Ratliff of Goldsby, OK; and Kellie and husband Jackson Bick of St. Louis, MO.
He is also survived by grandchildren Brandon Patrick and wife Amy; Julie Patrick Carlson and husband Brian; Cooper Ratliff and wife
Kennedi; as well as great-grandchildren Ben, Kate and Bexleigh; his sister Jane and husband Harold Haddock of Durant, OK.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents Edwin Wiley and Mary Kathryn Miller Stewart.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Toshia for the care she provided Ed.
Due to the pandemic, the family has chosen to do a memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Salvation Army and First Baptist Bryan/ A Closer Walk Fund
Sevices in care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center.
Please visit CallawayJones.com
for condolences
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 16, 2020.