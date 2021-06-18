Menu
Elaine Tucker Harston
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT
Elaine Tucker Harston

April 9, 1924 - June 12, 2021

Our beloved Mother, Elaine Tucker Harston, passed away on June 12, 2021, in Draper, near Salt Lake City, Utah due to incidents of age, at 97 years old. Elaine was born April 9, 1924, in Emblem, Wyoming to Asahel Andrew Tucker and Orva Irene (Perry) Tucker. She was raised in the home of a beekeeper during the Depression. She attended the University of Wyoming and became an elementary school teacher in Cowley, Wyoming during World War II. She met and married Clive Richards Harston August 17, 1944.

Elaine and Clive resided in Bozeman, Montana for several years where Clive was a Professor at Montana State University. Together they moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina where for five years Clive taught graduate students the principles of agricultural economics and marketing under the foreign aid programs of the US Department of State. Elaine would accompany Clive on similar assignments in Barbados, Fiji, China, and other third world countries over a span of forty years. The Harstons moved to Bryan, Texas where Dr. Harston was a Professor of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University. They resided in Bryan from 1970 to 1993 and during these years, daughters Linda, Susan and Annette each graduated from Bryan High School. After Clive's death in 1993, Elaine resided in Holladay and South Jordan, Utah.

Family and friends will remember Elaine as soft spoken, graceful, kind, generous, warm, artistic, with a clever wit. Elaine was happy at home with her family, surrounded by music, painting, gardening, and keeping track of her posterity. She was an artist, a hostess, a piano teacher, and a wonderful cook. She was a faithful member of the Bryan Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Clive and son Dr. Craig T Harston in 2018. She is survived by her son Dr. Dennis T. Harston of Draper, Utah, daughters Linda L. Harston of South Jordan, Utah, Susan K. Morgan of Houston, Texas, and Annette Gardner of Hurricane, Utah. She is also survived by her sister Elsie Lynn Gold of California. Elaine has 23 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank her daughter, Linda, who remained at her side throughout her life.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the River Ridge 8th Ward in South Jordan, Utah at 11am. Interment will be in the Holladay Memorial Park, 4900 South Memory Lane, Holladay, Utah, under the direction of Holladay Cottonwood Mortuary.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
River Ridge 8th Ward
1409 West Shields Lane, South Jordan, UT
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
River Ridge 8th Ward
1409 West Shields Lane, South Jordan, UT
My prayers are with your family. I remember fondly my early days in the Church feeling so very welcome in your home in Bryan.
Michael Moore
June 19, 2021
Dennis, So sorry for your family's loss. Your Mom sounds like a very remarkable woman.
Paul and Vickie Glauser
Family
June 18, 2021
Dennis, I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. She must have been an exceptional person.
Jack Hodson
Friend
June 15, 2021
