Our deepest love & sympathy to the family of Eldie Peters. We have so many good memories with Eldie & Joyce since our mid-teenage years thru our mid-eighties. There were many things we had in common: getting married same year, having our children of 3, school activities,boating, skiing, dancing,wedding parties, grandchildren & I could go on & on. Oh, remember the chicken pox? Eldie & Leonard worked together for many years, driving all over Texas! They cared for one another like brothers. We loved it all & cherish all the memories. May you all be blessed with the comforting arms of Jesus & find peace as you mourn your husband, dad, granddad & great granddad. He was a great man, and would do anything in the world for you. Our love, Georgia & Leonard

Georgia & Leonard Fritsche December 29, 2021