Eldie Peters , 85, of Bryan, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 30, at Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 31, at the funeral home.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 28, 2021.
In my thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. May God be with you all and give you strength and healing.
Nancy (Vanderburg) Polasek
Friend
December 31, 2021
Our deepest love & sympathy to the family of Eldie Peters. We have so many good memories with Eldie & Joyce since our mid-teenage years thru our mid-eighties. There were many things we had in common: getting married same year, having our children of 3, school activities,boating, skiing, dancing,wedding parties, grandchildren & I could go on & on. Oh, remember the chicken pox? Eldie & Leonard worked together for many years, driving all over Texas! They cared for one another like brothers. We loved it all & cherish all the memories.
May you all be blessed with the comforting arms of Jesus & find peace as you mourn your husband, dad, granddad & great granddad. He was a great man, and would do anything in the world for you.
Our love, Georgia & Leonard
Georgia & Leonard Fritsche
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss he was such a great guy with a beautiful soul.