Eldie PetersAugust 21, 1936 - December 27, 2021Eldie Peters was born on August 21, 1936 in Tunis, Texas. As a young boy, he and his family moved to Caldwell, Texas where he was raised on a farm. His chores included: gardening, working in the cotton fields, and raising many farm animals. Eldie later married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Harper of Caldwell on June 23, 1956. He had many trades: he painted, ran a milk route, hung wallpaper, restored cars, and retired from Montgomery Ward where he was a successful salesman.In 1986-1987 Eldie built his family home on Andert Rd with his own two hands. He had many hobbies that included: boating, fishing, raising cattle, gardening, and most of all, barbecuing. On the weekends, he loved spending time on the lake with his family and friends where he taught all of his girls how to water ski. Eldie loved to prepare and plant his garden. Even more, he got great enjoyment out of sharing his home grown vegetables with his family and neighbors. The one thing that was most obvious and unwavering was his unconditional love for his family. He was a long time member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Bryan, Texas.Eldie is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Peters; two sisters, Lillie Mae Hyvl, Shirley Gerthe (Gunar); sister-in-law, Dana Harper; three daughters, Brenda Neveu (Albert), Tammy Abshire (Jack), and Patti Weedon (Steve Marchant). Eldie has ten grandchildren including, Kendra, Krystal, Trisha, Megan, Ashley, Jenna, Katie, Colton, Garret, and Hailey. He was blessed to have twelve great-grandchildren as well.Eldie is preceded in death by his parents, William and Meta Weichert Peters; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Matilda Harper; brother-in-law, Kenneth Harper, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Bernice Ballard; and brother-in-law, Bohus Hyvl.Visitation will be Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station from 6:00-8:00pm. The family invites you to share refreshments with them starting at 9:00am, December 31, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station. The Funeral Service will be held following refreshments at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Bryan City Cemetery.The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude for all of the love and condolences expressed to them.