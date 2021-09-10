Elizabeth Ann CoveyNovember 19, 1962 - September 8, 2021Elizabeth Ann (Liz) ("Sissy") Hahn Covey, age 58, of Bullard and formerly Brenham, TX was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday September 8th, 2021.To honor Liz, the family has arranged for a visitation to be held at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville, TX on Saturday, September 11 th. The family will be receiving visitors from 4pm to 7pm. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 12 th at 2pm at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.Anyone who knew Liz, knew that she was the most loving and giving mother, wife and caregiver that anyone could ask for. Her family meant more to her than anything else in the world. Liz is survived by her loving husband of almost 26 years, Alan Covey. They were married on Christmas Day in 1995, Liz's favorite time of year.She was preceded in death by her father, Earnest R Barham, Jr and mother, Patricia Ann (Pepper) Barham.Survivors include her son, Casey Hahn Jr and wife Sherry of Brenham, TX; son Jason Hahn of Bullard, TX; daughter, Angela Hatch Gladney and husband Jimmie of Grand Prairie, TX; and son, Nicholas Covey of Bullard, TX. Her grandkids who adored their "Mimi", Haylee Hahn, Hunter Hahn, Harley Hahn, Jaden Evans, Alexia Hatch, Landen Gladney and Tanner Hatch; and one great-grand child Kinsley Martinson. Her loving brothers, Earnest L. Barham and wife Cheri of Cypress, TX; Kenneth Barham and wife Kathy of Bastrop, TX and Robert Barham and wife Cynthia of Argyle, TX. In addition, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.Serving as pallbearers are Colby Barham, Carter Barham, Hunter Hahn, Dylan Barham, Landen Gladney and Tanner Hatch.Please join as we remember our Liz who will be greatly missed and always remembered for her never-ending love and kindness.Services are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Homes.