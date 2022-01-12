Elizabeth F. Elkins
December 8, 1920 - January 9, 2022
Elizabeth Elkins, 101, of College Station, passed away Sunday January 9, 2022 at her home. She will be celebrated with a memorial service at 11:30am Wednesday January 12, at First Baptist Church in College Station. There will be a private burial. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan College Station.
Elizabeth was born December 8, 1920, in Cameron, Texas, to W.M. Fanning and Jewel Petty Fanning. She had several career positions at Texacos, Inc. in Houston, and Texas Agriculture Extension Services – Texas A&M, and Agriculture Communications Department in College Station. She was a member of numerous garden clubs in BCS, and was a longtime active member at First Baptist Church in College Station.
Survivors include her son, Hartzell B. Elkins and wife Mary Beth; daughter, Elizabeth Elkins Love and husband, Gerald; and several grandchildren.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to dear friend, Bonnie Griffin, and to the Amedisys Hospice Team.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 12, 2022.