Elizabeth Ann Liz Stockton McGee
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Stockton McGee

March 19, 1939 - January 4, 2022

Elizabeth Ann (Liz) Stockton McGee was born in Limestone County, Texas to Jack T. and Lethel M. (Crutcher) Stockton. She was raised in Bryan and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School. In 1955, Liz married Pvt. Robert (Bob) McGee and accompanied him on postings to Ft. Knox, KY and Ft. Polk, LA. Upon his discharge, they returned to Bryan where he entered Texas A&M and she went to work for the Agricultural Economics Department. They raised three children in College Station and Liz was very active in their education. She was a reliable volunteer to serve as a chaperone on school outings, rarely missed one of their extracurricular events, and even served as coach to her daughter's softball teams. Following her youngest child's entry to college, Liz returned to work at Texas A&M as a clerk in the Forest Science Department until retiring in 2000. Liz and Bob were avid Aggie Baseball fans and held season tickets for many years. She was also involved in many outreach programs of First Christian Church of Bryan where they were members.

Liz is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bob McGee; sons, William and his wife Janna of The Colony, TX, Timothy and his wife Karen of Frisco, TX, and daughter Joni of College Station; grandchildren, Scott of Austin, TX, Brady and his wife Allison of Charlotte, NC, Leah of The Colony, TX, and Michael and his wife Haley of College Station; and three great-grandsons.

Memorials contributions may be made in Liz's honor to Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 W. 26th St., Bryan, Texas 77803, www.hospicebrazosvalley.org.

Please visit Liz's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are incredibly sad to hear the news that Liz passed. I remember her as sweet and welcoming, and wished I had been able to visit her more often growing up. At least now my Dad has a friend in Heaven to reminisce with. All our love to cousin Bobby, Tim, Bill and Joni. We love you all.
Erin Righetti
Family
January 12, 2022
May God wrap his arms around you and your family with love, comfort and peace
Patricia Surovik
Other
January 9, 2022
I´m sorry to see that Liz passed away and sorry that we didn´t maintain our close friendship these last years. We had a wonderful group to work together for a long time. Many lunch hours was spent playing "42" and talking about our children She loved all of you with her whole heart and was ever so proud of you. And Bob, I never heard an unkind word about you from her. You were definitely the love of her life.
Laverne Addison
January 9, 2022
