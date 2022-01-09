I´m sorry to see that Liz passed away and sorry that we didn´t maintain our close friendship these last years. We had a wonderful group to work together for a long time. Many lunch hours was spent playing "42" and talking about our children She loved all of you with her whole heart and was ever so proud of you. And Bob, I never heard an unkind word about you from her. You were definitely the love of her life.

Laverne Addison January 9, 2022