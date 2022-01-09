Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Stockton McGee
March 19, 1939 - January 4, 2022
Elizabeth Ann (Liz) Stockton McGee was born in Limestone County, Texas to Jack T. and Lethel M. (Crutcher) Stockton. She was raised in Bryan and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School. In 1955, Liz married Pvt. Robert (Bob) McGee and accompanied him on postings to Ft. Knox, KY and Ft. Polk, LA. Upon his discharge, they returned to Bryan where he entered Texas A&M and she went to work for the Agricultural Economics Department. They raised three children in College Station and Liz was very active in their education. She was a reliable volunteer to serve as a chaperone on school outings, rarely missed one of their extracurricular events, and even served as coach to her daughter's softball teams. Following her youngest child's entry to college, Liz returned to work at Texas A&M as a clerk in the Forest Science Department until retiring in 2000. Liz and Bob were avid Aggie Baseball fans and held season tickets for many years. She was also involved in many outreach programs of First Christian Church of Bryan where they were members.
Liz is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bob McGee; sons, William and his wife Janna of The Colony, TX, Timothy and his wife Karen of Frisco, TX, and daughter Joni of College Station; grandchildren, Scott of Austin, TX, Brady and his wife Allison of Charlotte, NC, Leah of The Colony, TX, and Michael and his wife Haley of College Station; and three great-grandsons.
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 9, 2022.