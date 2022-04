Ella Mae (Lott) Walker



Ella Mae (Lott) Walker, 83, of Houston, formerly of Wellborn, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 27, with services following at Greater Union Baptist Church in Houston. Arrangements are in care of Frazier-Mitchell Funeral Home in Houston.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 26, 2021.