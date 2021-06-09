Ellen Ellison
March 20, 1934 - June 4, 2021
Ellen W. Ellison danced into heaven June 4, 2021 ready to celebrate and be home.
Ellen was born March 20, 1934 in Lufkin, Texas to Warden and Elsie Wells. She was a graduate of Clovis, New Mexico High School and Texas Tech University. She also attended Texas A&M for graduate work. Ellen married James Roy "JR/Jim" Ellison, September 7, 1952.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; children and their spouses Chuck and Tedi Ellison, Margie and Larry Warren and PJ Ellison; grandchildren Kimberly and Dave Russell, Courtney and Lance Harvell, Trevor and Rachel Warren, Kelsey Warren and Nathan Warren; great grandchildren Kathryn and Karter Russell and Bodie and Ellie Harvell; and nephew Mike Wells.
She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Elsie Guinn, her brother Curtis Wells, daughter-in-law Sharon Ellison, son-in-law Michael Kalil, Jr. and nephews Steve and Rick Wells.
Ellen was involved and worked passionately throughout her career in the floriculture industry. She and Jim owned and operated The Mad Hut, The Flower Pot, Ellison's Florist and Gift Shop and Ellison's Greenhouses. She was a teacher in her early career and became the first female president of Brenham Independent School District.
After retirement Ellen continued to champion the floriculture industry and her efforts culminated in the establishment of the Ellen and Jim Ellison Chair in International Floriculture at Texas A&M University which continues to guide and serve the industry. In 2019, Ellen and Jim were inducted into the Society of American Florists Hall of Fame. In 2002 she was inducted into the TAMU Horticulture Hall of Fame.
Ellen was a leader, trailblazer, visionary, mentor, trainer and giver. She was a gracious lady and a welcoming presence. Although small in stature, she left huge footprints wherever she went. As gracious and kind as she was, those who knew her never backed her into a corner because she fiercely and invariably prevailed. She loved deeply, beautifully and completely. She lived life with an intensity that changed the world around her and made it a better place....every day.
Pallbearers are: Trevor Warren, Nathan Warren, Dave Russell, Lance Harvell, Jack Weatherford, Jimmy Klepac and Arthur Hlavac.
Honorary Pallbearers are: former team members of Ellison's Greenhouses and the Advisory Members of the Ellison Chair.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Cowboy Church of Brenham at 2:00 p.m. with a reception following at Rockin' Star Ranch.
Memorials can be made to: Brazos Valley Hospice, 302 East Blue Bell Road, Brenham, Texas; Washington-on-the Brazos State Park Association, P.O. Box 1, Washington, Texas 77880; Cowboy Church of Brenham, 4400 SH-105, Brenham, Texas 77833.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, TX 77833. 979.836.3611 Memories may be shared at www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 9, 2021.