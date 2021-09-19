Ellen D. NelsonEllen D. Nelson, 78 of Frisco, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. Interment will be in the Piney Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Erman Smith Funeral Home.Mrs. Nelson, a graduate of St. Mary's University, San Antonio 1962, married Hubert Nelson in San Antonio Texas, June 22, 1963. Shortly after their daughter, Wendy was born, Ellen and Hubert moved to Bryan/College Station, Texas in 1969. As a prominent city employee and active community volunteer of Bryan, Hubert was engaged in urban development of Brazos Valley during the 1970s and 1980s.With the majority of efforts spent raising their two children, Ellen worked tirelessly as young upcoming teacher in the Bryan Independent School District. Over the next 30 years Ellen held multiple teaching positions, but was most widely known for her many years as an educator of US History at Bryan High School until 2000. Ellen was known for her love of teaching students and outstanding skills for southern cooking.She enjoyed volunteering in the community's building projects, church missions work, spending time in fellowship, watching their children play sports, and moreover, had a great love of fishing. In her retirement years, Ellen and Hubert built a lovely home and farm in Anderson, Texas. Long time members of Central Baptist Church, then First Baptist Church Bryan, Ellen and her husband Hubert of 58 years raised two children, and five grandchildren.She is survived by her son, Col. Brooks E. Nelson, and wife Kimberly of Houston; daughter, Wendy L. (Nelson) Osburn and husband, Kelley of Celina; grandchildren, Victoria, Jackson, Luke, Presley, and Jake; sister, Barbara Diviak of Austin.Mrs. Nelson is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and LaRue Diviak; and her sister, Helen Diviak.