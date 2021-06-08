Menu
Elmer Lister
FUNERAL HOME
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street
Bryan, TX
Elmer Lister

Elmer Lister, 86, of College Station, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p .m. Tuesday, June 8, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at A & M Church of Christ of College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street, Bryan, TX
Jun
9
Service
11:00a.m.
A&M Church of Christ of College Station
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Daddy we are going to miss you. May you rest in heaven. I love you always.
Harvetta Modique
Family
June 8, 2021
I will truly miss uncle Elmer, his easygoing spirit,, his smile and his fun loving personality.
I can hear how he use to call my name. RIP uncle. We love you. ❤
Brenda Roberson-Gentry
Family
June 4, 2021
I will always remember Bro. Lister's laugh, smile, and gentle spirit. His love for hunting, his family, church family (MLK street church of Christ), and God. He was a great brother
in Christ and family friend. May he rest in the Lord. Lifting the family in prayer.
Benita Hodge
June 3, 2021
