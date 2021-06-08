Elmer Lister, 86, of College Station, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p .m. Tuesday, June 8, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at A & M Church of Christ of College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 8, 2021.
Daddy we are going to miss you. May you rest in heaven. I love you always.
Harvetta Modique
Family
June 8, 2021
I will truly miss uncle Elmer, his easygoing spirit,, his smile and his fun loving personality. I can hear how he use to call my name. RIP uncle. We love you. ❤
Brenda Roberson-Gentry
Family
June 4, 2021
I will always remember Bro. Lister's laugh, smile, and gentle spirit. His love for hunting, his family, church family (MLK street church of Christ), and God. He was a great brother in Christ and family friend. May he rest in the Lord. Lifting the family in prayer.