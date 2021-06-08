Elmer Lister



Elmer Lister, 86, of College Station, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p .m. Tuesday, June 8, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at A & M Church of Christ of College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 8, 2021.