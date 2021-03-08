Emil Frankie Kostelka
July 17, 1942 - March 6, 2021
Emil Frankie Kostelka, 78, of Bryan passed away on March 6, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life is scheduled for 1:00 pm, Wednesday, March 10th at First Christian Church in Bryan where he was a member for many years.
Emil was born on July 17th, 1942 in Somerville, TX to John and Rosie Kostelka. He was a 1960 graduate of Caldwell High School. Emil married Betty Estepp on July 21st, 1962 after a short courtship and lived in Bryan for 58 years. Emil worked as a mechanic at Montgomery Ward for 30+ years. After he retired from Wards, he enjoyed selling vehicles at Trucks Plus. One of his favorite things to do was talk to friends, old and new.
Emil was preceded in death by his parents, two infant sons, John Wesley and Keith Wayne, and his beloved wife Betty. He is survived by daughters Beth Wells and husband Clay, Cheri Graalum and husband Dan; granddaughter Lauren Geist and husband Jeremy; grandsons Seth Wells and wife Corey, Hunter and Zachry Graalum and great grandson Jaxon Geist.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a monetary donation to Hospice Brazos Valley or other cancer research organization in Emil's honor.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.