Emil Frankie Kostelka
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Emil Frankie Kostelka

July 17, 1942 - March 6, 2021

Emil Frankie Kostelka, 78, of Bryan passed away on March 6, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life is scheduled for 1:00 pm, Wednesday, March 10th at First Christian Church in Bryan where he was a member for many years.

Emil was born on July 17th, 1942 in Somerville, TX to John and Rosie Kostelka. He was a 1960 graduate of Caldwell High School. Emil married Betty Estepp on July 21st, 1962 after a short courtship and lived in Bryan for 58 years. Emil worked as a mechanic at Montgomery Ward for 30+ years. After he retired from Wards, he enjoyed selling vehicles at Trucks Plus. One of his favorite things to do was talk to friends, old and new.

Emil was preceded in death by his parents, two infant sons, John Wesley and Keith Wayne, and his beloved wife Betty. He is survived by daughters Beth Wells and husband Clay, Cheri Graalum and husband Dan; granddaughter Lauren Geist and husband Jeremy; grandsons Seth Wells and wife Corey, Hunter and Zachry Graalum and great grandson Jaxon Geist.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a monetary donation to Hospice Brazos Valley or other cancer research organization in Emil's honor.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
First Christian Church
Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about Emil's passing away he was my supervisor at Montgomery Wards a very respectful man to work for Emil may you rest in peace
Donald Tracy
March 15, 2021
My prayers are with all of you... What a sweet precious man..he is now resting in his Eternal home with Jesus and his sweet Betty and others that have gone before him..the last words he spoke to me at Carriage Inn that morning "I am going to see my Betty and Jesus"
Patsy Conrad
March 8, 2021
I am sorry to hear that Emil has passed. I worked with him at Montgomery Ward for ten years and learned a lot from him. Both about being a mechanic and about respect. Emil, my dear friend I will miss you! May You Rest In Peace! My condolences to his entire family!
Ricky Garcia
March 8, 2021
