Emma Disisto
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Emma Disisto

Emma Disisto, 89, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Disisto Family: I am so sad to hear of your loss. I hope that you all share wonderful stories about Emma to cherishing her memory. To Tony: The loss of a parent is so difficult. Know that you were so blessed to have her for so long. Let us know if you need anything. Michael Nutt and your TPC family.
Michael Nutt
Other
July 4, 2021
