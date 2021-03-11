Eric Smith Curry



Eric Smith Curry, 63, of Bryan, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 11, 2021.