Eric Smith Curry, 63, of Bryan, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 11, 2021.
My deepest condolences to the family. We will keep you all lifted in prayer.
Constance Allen-Henry
March 14, 2021
My deepest and most sincere condolences to the entire family. May God grant you His peace, comfort and grace as you grieve this great loss.
Eric was a dear, dear friend of mine.
He was a such a good man. He was very selfless and always cared for others.
He will be greatly missed.
Valesta Green-Collins
March 14, 2021
Eric u will surely be missed. Fly high my friend
Ruby Jackson Berry
March 13, 2021
My dear brother. What can I say about 63 years of memories. Memories of the good times: laughter and the fun times, jokes we played on one another, the food fights, playing together , but most of all loving one another. I love you my dear brother. I am sad that you had to leave so soon. I miss you already, but I will see you again one day. Until then I will carry you in my
Donna Thomas
March 12, 2021
Hello Uncle Eric! I don't remember a lot about you but what I do remember is that you were a sharp dressed man. I remember that coat that you made and those high platform shoes! You were a handsome man and very nice to this little niece. ❤
Phyllis Green
Family
March 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.