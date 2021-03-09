To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
He did not run title from behind a computer monitor. His friendship is valued eternally.
Richard Surovik
March 3, 2022
Just found out. One of the few remaining good hands
in the oil field title business will be missed. He was a good and faithful friend.
Richard Surovik
June 3, 2021
Condolenses to Ernie's family. I worked with him for a few years as a field landman. He was my favorite! So sad to hear the news. May he rest in peace.
Chelsea Dumas
March 25, 2021
You were the best dad ever. I love you. Your daughter, Laura
Laura Grantier
Daughter
March 24, 2021
Played for Coach Grantier in high school. Coached two years with him after college. He would squat down behind the offense during practice and every time the ball was snapped he growled out
"Drive it out-Drive it out-Drive it out." Learned a lot playing for and coaching with him. Praying for the family. RIP Coach.
Bert Smith- Natchez Ms
March 12, 2021
RIP Uncle Ernie, we will miss you. Our sympathy and condolences to his wife , Karen and daughter, Laura.
Meade Hufford and Ross, Trice & Lance Hufford
March 10, 2021
Sad to hear the news of Coach Grantier passing. Never considered he was only 10 years older than all of us on his team. He had a positive impact on a bunch of of us. RIP COACH!
Bill Jones
March 10, 2021
Dear Karen,
I am so very sorry about your recent loss of Ernie. I've been praying for you, and I hope God will surround you and Ernie's whole family with His love and fill you with His peace as you go through this hard time...
Susan (Hyde) White
March 9, 2021
We keep thinking we should visit u guys, cause I know it´s my turn to buy breakfast.. ! Now u r in our thoughts and prayers sending hugs. Frank. & Glenice
Frank & Glenice taylor
March 9, 2021
Mr. Grantier was an amazing man. We enjoyed seeing him here at the bank. He always made us smile and loved to talk about his grand babies. He will be very much missed. We send our condolences and we are praying for his family.
Jenna Willis - Prosperity Bank
March 9, 2021
Ernie, you blessed my life. I feel honored to have known you. I miss you. I miss our conversations. I love you.
Henry Gentry
March 9, 2021
Karen and family, we are saddened by learning of Ernie´s passing. We had great times together. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.