Ernest (Bob) Polansky III



November 28, 1955 - March 15, 2022



Ernest (Bob) Polansky III, 66, formerly of the Bryan-College Station area, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Armania, Belize. Bob passed away from natural causes in his dream home, with his beloved dog "Tiki" by his side.



Bob was born in Bryan, Texas on November 28, 1955 to Ernest (Bobby) Polansky Jr. and Sylvia Havel Polansky. Bob spent most of his life in the Bryan-College Station area. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1974, and attended Texas A&M University.



Bob retired from the commercial roofing and sheet metal business after 43 years, where he was the third generation owner of the family-owned Bryan Sheet Metal and Roofing Company. In November 2019, Bob and Tiki moved to Belize to enjoy the "jungle life".



Bob was a very kind hearted and thoughtful man, and will be missed by all who knew him. His kind nature and generous heart will never be forgotten. Bob had many close friends, and never met a stranger. Bob will always be remembered as a fun loving, free-spirited guy, with long hair and a smile on his face, who never lost his sense of humor.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Sylvia Polansky.



Bob is survived by his two sisters, Renee and husband Ron Rhodes, and Zyna Polansky. His niece, Jaime and husband Jason Henry, his great niece Kaili Kelley and fiancée Ryan McNeely, great nephews Kyle Kelley, and Colton Garrett, great-great nephew Kasen McNeely and Bob's beloved Tiki, who will be coming back to the US to stay.



A celebration of life will be held in honor of Bob, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 4 p.m., at Indian Spirit Springs in Bryan, TX. The family would like to extend an invitation to celebrate Bob's life the way he would want. Surrounded by friends, family and having a good time.



In lieu of flowers, the families suggest a donation to the "go fund me" site, "Celebrating Bob Polansky", dedicated to Bob's celebration of life ceremony.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 27, 2022.