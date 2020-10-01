Esther Ruth (Murff) Byrd
February 18, 1939 - September 26, 2020
Esther Ruth (Murff) Byrd, 81 of Flynn passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 11AM Friday, October 2 at Flynn Assembly of God. Pastors David Riley and Rick Smith will officiate and burial will follow in the Gum Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 – 7PM Thursday, October 1 also at Flynn Assembly of God.
Born February 18, 1939 in Flynn she was the daughter of William Adair Murff and Janie Estelle (Rae). Esther loved to travel whether by car or plane she loved seeing the countryside with Milton and her family. On their many trips they always collected beautiful rocks from all over the world. Esther also enjoyed social trips to Louisiana for a day of fun. Playing a good game of dominoes or cards were always a great way to pass time. Her family history is documented in the many photos she took as well as the genealogy she recorded.
Her parents, William and Janie; as well as her loving husband of 64 years, Milton Byrd; and a brother, William Adair Jr. precede her in death.
Esther leaves behind to cherish her memories, two sons, Gordon Byrd and wife Kim, and Paul Byrd and Krystal; two daughters, Janet and husband John Dufilho and Jeana and Eric Goodson; three sisters, Inez Riley, Cecil Ray Berry, and Patricia Little; 9 loving grandchildren, Gordon Jr., Garrett, Will, Taylor, Clay, Bethany, Kooper, Lilli, and Brent; she also leaves 4 precious great grandchildren; and one on the way.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Flynn Assembly of God Church in Esther's name.
