Esther Synatschk
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Esther Synatschk

Esther Synatschk, 84, of Spring, Texas, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My favorite memory growing up is going over to see Ester. She loved to make us black berries with milk and sugar She was always s Sweetheart! When I had mosquito bites, she always put alcohol on them . She always pampered me. She also had a Bush in the front of the house that had the flavor of lemon that we love to suck on. Then we would roll down the little hill on the side of the house. Always fun to go visit there!
Carolyn Ostin
Friend
October 1, 2021
