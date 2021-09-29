To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
My favorite memory growing up is going over to see Ester. She loved to make us black berries with milk and sugar She was always s Sweetheart! When I had mosquito bites, she always put alcohol on them . She always pampered me. She also had a Bush in the front of the house that had the flavor of lemon that we love to suck on. Then we would roll down the little hill on the side of the house. Always fun to go visit there!