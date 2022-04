Esther Rose Varvel



Esther Rose Varvel, 86, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, January 10, 2022 6-8PM at McCauley Funeral Home. Services will be at Tuesday, January 11, 2022 2PM at Holly Cemetery.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 10, 2022.