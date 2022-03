Etta Hope (McIntosh) Norman



Etta Hope (McIntosh) Norman, 89, of College Station, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, with services at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Floydada, Texas. Services are entrusted to Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada, Texas.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 9, 2021.