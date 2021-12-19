Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eugene Tegeler
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX
Eugene Tegeler

April 13, 1933 - December 14, 2021

Eugene Tegeler, 88, of College Station, passed away on December 14, 2021. The family will be having private services.

Eugene Tegeler received his B.S Degree, MED Degree, Supervisor's Certificate and Mid-Management Certificate from Sam Houston State University. In addition, he did post graduate work at the University of Texas, University of Houston, and the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

He began his career in education as a Science Teacher in North East Independent School District in 1958.

Then in 1959 he moved to Pasadena where he started teach Science in the Pasadena Independent School District. From 1959 to 1972 in addition to teaching Science, he served as a Science Department Chairman. It was during this period that he began to work part time in the evenings as an Adult Education Teacher.

Tegeler became supervisor of the community evening school in 1971 and served in that capacity until 1985. During that time, he was responsible for Adult Basic Education, the General Education Development Program, and Skill Training for the industry. In addition, he coordinated the Comprehensive Employment Training Act Program for the Pasadena area.

He also piloted an Adult Performance Level High School Diploma Program. A proposal written by Tegeler for an out of school youth program was approved and funded by the Texas Education Agency for two years.

Associated Builders and Contractors awarded him a Distinguished Service Citation in June of 1982.

Tegeler became Interim Superintendent for the Pasadena Independent School District in March of 1985 and served in that capacity in July of that year. At that time, he became Deputy Superintendent of Administration. Then in April of 1989, the board of trustees again selected him to serve as interim Superintendent until he was named Associate Superintendent in September 1990 during his term as Associate Superintendent both Vocational Education and the Community Evening School were under his supervision.

In September of 1991, after 32 years with Pasadena Independent School District, Tegeler took an early retirement.

At the[HY1] [HY2] [HY3] [HY4] time he began working as a Program Assistant for the Harris County Department of Education. This allowed him to return to the area of education that had always been his major concern, adult education.

Tegeler was a visible force in the Pasadena community for many years. He belonged to the Pasadena Sister City Organization, the Pasadena Rotary, and the Chamber of Commerce where he served as one of their ambassadors. He served on the board of directors for the Palmer Drug Abuse Program and on the Board of the Gulf Coast Chapter of the American Heart Association. He was a supporter of the Pasadena Philharmonic Society and a patron of the Art Park Player in Deer Park.

He was a member of the Pasadena Independent School District Grass Roots Committee and actively involved in the Sub Committee to improve Vocational Education in schools. He was also a member of the Texas Association of Adult and Continuing Education.

Tegeler served as a coordinator of the Little Peoples Place, which is the preschool day care center at the Sunset Methodist Church when he lived in Pasadena.

His involvement in the community allowed him the opportunity to encounter many people in various positions in the community, in business, industry, the schools, and in Church.

Tegeler's greatest honor occurred when the Pasadena Independent School District Board of Trustees notified him that a new Alternative High School under construction would be named the Tegeler High School and Career Center.

He and his wife, Patsy moved to College Station, Texas, in May of 1995 where he then had time to indulge his love of travel, bridge, cooking, reading, and entertaining.

When he moved to College Station, he found time to serve on the Board of Directors for the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley, as well as the Board of Directors for the Rotary Club of Brazos County. He was an active member of the congregation of the Christ United Methodist Church. He also served as a docent for the George Bush Library and Museum where he enjoyed greeting people from around the world. Tegeler was a member of the Opera and Performing Arts Society Guild and the Brazos Valley Arts Council.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
What a kind and gentle soul.
Susan Giesecke
Friend
January 14, 2022
Always such a nice gentleman. Rest In Paradise.
Ray P. Thompson
Friend
December 27, 2021
Fondly remembering Gene and his days working with Norman. He was a good man. Our thoughts are with you during this time of loss.
Ann and Georgia Malone
December 24, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 21, 2021
So sad to learn that my dear teacher has passed away. He was my homeroom teacher, as well as, my Biology teacher at Pasadena High School YR1967 to YR1971. Eugene Tegeler had many friends, including my mother Blanche Brown...also, a Biology teacher. I can only imagine what that reunion in heaven would have been like. I know that God has provided him peace in the mansion in the sky.
Roberta Brown Pugh
School
December 20, 2021
Patsy, I was so saddened to read about your dear husband's passing. I know from our talks these past couple years have been difficult and I pray he is at peace now. I am thinking of you and praying for your comfort as well as the family at this time of loss. Live and hugs to you my beautiful lady.
Pam Criscitiello
December 19, 2021
One of the nicest people I have ever met!
Amy Day
Friend
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results