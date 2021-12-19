Eugene TegelerApril 13, 1933 - December 14, 2021Eugene Tegeler, 88, of College Station, passed away on December 14, 2021. The family will be having private services.Eugene Tegeler received his B.S Degree, MED Degree, Supervisor's Certificate and Mid-Management Certificate from Sam Houston State University. In addition, he did post graduate work at the University of Texas, University of Houston, and the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.He began his career in education as a Science Teacher in North East Independent School District in 1958.Then in 1959 he moved to Pasadena where he started teach Science in the Pasadena Independent School District. From 1959 to 1972 in addition to teaching Science, he served as a Science Department Chairman. It was during this period that he began to work part time in the evenings as an Adult Education Teacher.Tegeler became supervisor of the community evening school in 1971 and served in that capacity until 1985. During that time, he was responsible for Adult Basic Education, the General Education Development Program, and Skill Training for the industry. In addition, he coordinated the Comprehensive Employment Training Act Program for the Pasadena area.He also piloted an Adult Performance Level High School Diploma Program. A proposal written by Tegeler for an out of school youth program was approved and funded by the Texas Education Agency for two years.Associated Builders and Contractors awarded him a Distinguished Service Citation in June of 1982.Tegeler became Interim Superintendent for the Pasadena Independent School District in March of 1985 and served in that capacity in July of that year. At that time, he became Deputy Superintendent of Administration. Then in April of 1989, the board of trustees again selected him to serve as interim Superintendent until he was named Associate Superintendent in September 1990 during his term as Associate Superintendent both Vocational Education and the Community Evening School were under his supervision.In September of 1991, after 32 years with Pasadena Independent School District, Tegeler took an early retirement.At the[HY1] [HY2] [HY3] [HY4] time he began working as a Program Assistant for the Harris County Department of Education. This allowed him to return to the area of education that had always been his major concern, adult education.Tegeler was a visible force in the Pasadena community for many years. He belonged to the Pasadena Sister City Organization, the Pasadena Rotary, and the Chamber of Commerce where he served as one of their ambassadors. He served on the board of directors for the Palmer Drug Abuse Program and on the Board of the Gulf Coast Chapter of the American Heart Association. He was a supporter of the Pasadena Philharmonic Society and a patron of the Art Park Player in Deer Park.He was a member of the Pasadena Independent School District Grass Roots Committee and actively involved in the Sub Committee to improve Vocational Education in schools. He was also a member of the Texas Association of Adult and Continuing Education.Tegeler served as a coordinator of the Little Peoples Place, which is the preschool day care center at the Sunset Methodist Church when he lived in Pasadena.His involvement in the community allowed him the opportunity to encounter many people in various positions in the community, in business, industry, the schools, and in Church.Tegeler's greatest honor occurred when the Pasadena Independent School District Board of Trustees notified him that a new Alternative High School under construction would be named the Tegeler High School and Career Center.He and his wife, Patsy moved to College Station, Texas, in May of 1995 where he then had time to indulge his love of travel, bridge, cooking, reading, and entertaining.When he moved to College Station, he found time to serve on the Board of Directors for the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley, as well as the Board of Directors for the Rotary Club of Brazos County. He was an active member of the congregation of the Christ United Methodist Church. He also served as a docent for the George Bush Library and Museum where he enjoyed greeting people from around the world. Tegeler was a member of the Opera and Performing Arts Society Guild and the Brazos Valley Arts Council.