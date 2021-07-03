Eva Jane VargaOctober 24,1953 - June 28, 2021Eva Jane Varga, age 67, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, June 28, 2021. She was the daughter of Herman Carl and Edna Maxine Wurbs, born October 24, 1953 in Bryan, Texas.She married the love of her life, Joseph Varga in October 1975, and they settled in Austin, Texas where they raised two children. She worked for the City of Austin and their retirement system for 23 years. Eva and Joe moved to College Station in November 2020.Eva enjoyed traveling, talks on the patio, Bible studies, dinner invites and shopping. She loved walks around the lake hand in hand with Joe, a good book, and spending time with her grandchildren and friends.Preceded in death by her parents Herman and Maxine Wurbs. Eva is survived by her husband, Joseph Varga; a daughter, Michelle Keller and her husband Dan; son, Andy Varga and his wife Karissa; four grandchildren, Haley Keller, Payton Keller, Shelby Varga, Aaron Varga; brother Ralph Wurbs and wife Keri; sister, Donna Riley and husband Raymond; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.A Funeral Service will be held 10:00am Monday, July 5, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station. Private family burial will take place.Memorials may be made to Dell Children Foundation 4900 Mueller Austin, Texas 78723