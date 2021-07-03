Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eva Jane Varga
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South
College Station, TX
Eva Jane Varga

October 24,1953 - June 28, 2021

Eva Jane Varga, age 67, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, June 28, 2021. She was the daughter of Herman Carl and Edna Maxine Wurbs, born October 24, 1953 in Bryan, Texas.

She married the love of her life, Joseph Varga in October 1975, and they settled in Austin, Texas where they raised two children. She worked for the City of Austin and their retirement system for 23 years. Eva and Joe moved to College Station in November 2020.

Eva enjoyed traveling, talks on the patio, Bible studies, dinner invites and shopping. She loved walks around the lake hand in hand with Joe, a good book, and spending time with her grandchildren and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents Herman and Maxine Wurbs. Eva is survived by her husband, Joseph Varga; a daughter, Michelle Keller and her husband Dan; son, Andy Varga and his wife Karissa; four grandchildren, Haley Keller, Payton Keller, Shelby Varga, Aaron Varga; brother Ralph Wurbs and wife Keri; sister, Donna Riley and husband Raymond; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:00am Monday, July 5, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station. Private family burial will take place.

Memorials may be made to Dell Children Foundation 4900 Mueller Austin, Texas 78723

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Service
10:00a.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South, College Station, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Joe, I am so very sorry for your loss. Please accept my heartfelt condolences for you and your family. Michael
Michael Sauri
July 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss a lot of prayers for all
Estella Riley
July 4, 2021
Dear Joe, I am so sorry to hear of Eva´s passing. I will always remember her kindness and love of family. May she Rest In Peace.
Monica Sauri
Friend
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results