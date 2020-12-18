Evangelina VelasquezMarch 15, 1950 - December 16, 2020Evangelina Velasquez, 70, of Bryan passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 16 at CHI St. Joseph Regional.Rosary and funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.Evangelina was born March 15, 1950 in Bryan the daughter of Reynaldo and Carolina (Guerra) Portales. In her younger days, she was responsible to look after her siblings while their parents work. She made sure to keep them safe and do the right things. She enjoyed drinking coffee, listening to music, dancing and watching her afternoon novellas as lovingly remembered by her children. Even though Evangelina had health issues for most of her life, she never lost her sense of humor and loved to laugh. She will always be a loving daughter, mother and sister.Evangelina is preceded in death by her mother, Carolina Portales; and two brothers, Alfredo and Robert Portales.She is survived by her children, Julian Luna and wife Denise, Ana Mary Velasquez, Ralph Velasquez, Christina Velasquez; step-grandchild, Jayden Langham; father, Ray Portales; sisters and brother-in-law, Virginia Hernandez, Dora and Ralph Davila; brothers and sister-in-law, Sam and Lily Portales, Ray Portales; and nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Lampstand for all of their loving care they gave to Evangelina.