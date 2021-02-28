Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evelyn Stanton Longenette
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
Evelyn Stanton Longenette

March 31, 1939 - February 17, 2021

The first baby born in the new hospital in Alamosa, Colorado to Edwin and Vivian Stanton on March 31, 1939 and died February 17, 2021.

Evelyn was raised on a postage stamp size ranch in Westcliffe Colorado. She was many things throughout her life; wife, mother, hog farmer and nurse for Scott and White, just to name a few. She loved travelling, performing community service with her church, and spoiling her grandkids. She moved to Santa Fe in 2005.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her son, Dennis L. Benson in 1959; and husband, Shad Longenette. Survivors include her daughter, Bambi Donaghy and husband Ed of Waco; son, Britt Benson and wife Suzane of American Fork Utah; and daughter, Fawn Simpson and husband Jack of Milano, Texas; seven grandchildren, Brandon Wright, Zackry Simpson, Madison Simpson, Vivian Simpson, Bessie Simpson, Halie Robinson, and Dennis Pope; and two great-grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held this summer in Santa Fe, New Mexico at Church of the Holy Faith.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dennis Pope
Grandchild
March 6, 2021
Bambi, Fawn & Britt, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. I so enjoyed the opportunity to know her she was a wonderful wife and mother and I'm sure a Grandmother as well. I know she will be missed by all. Prayers for all the family.
Sam B.
March 2, 2021
Bambi and Fawn, I met you both when you were in Santa Fe visiting your mother, Evie, a few years ago. I got to know Evie when we were all living at the Trailer Ranch. She and I got to be closer friends after Shad died, a death that was extremely hard on Evie, because she and Shad had such a remarkable relationship. She was so much fun, always up for a good adventure. Her friends, Shaw and Mark Kinley, were tremendous support for her, as she was a good friend to them, as well. I'll miss her. You girls had a wonderful mother.
Merrily Pierson
Friend
February 27, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences.
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results