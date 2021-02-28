Evelyn Stanton LongenetteMarch 31, 1939 - February 17, 2021The first baby born in the new hospital in Alamosa, Colorado to Edwin and Vivian Stanton on March 31, 1939 and died February 17, 2021.Evelyn was raised on a postage stamp size ranch in Westcliffe Colorado. She was many things throughout her life; wife, mother, hog farmer and nurse for Scott and White, just to name a few. She loved travelling, performing community service with her church, and spoiling her grandkids. She moved to Santa Fe in 2005.Evelyn was preceded in death by her son, Dennis L. Benson in 1959; and husband, Shad Longenette. Survivors include her daughter, Bambi Donaghy and husband Ed of Waco; son, Britt Benson and wife Suzane of American Fork Utah; and daughter, Fawn Simpson and husband Jack of Milano, Texas; seven grandchildren, Brandon Wright, Zackry Simpson, Madison Simpson, Vivian Simpson, Bessie Simpson, Halie Robinson, and Dennis Pope; and two great-grandchildren.A Memorial service will be held this summer in Santa Fe, New Mexico at Church of the Holy Faith.