To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Dennis Pope
Grandchild
March 6, 2021
Bambi, Fawn & Britt, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. I so enjoyed the opportunity to know her she was a wonderful wife and mother and I'm sure a Grandmother as well. I know she will be missed by all. Prayers for all the family.
Sam B.
March 2, 2021
Bambi and Fawn, I met you both when you were in Santa Fe visiting your mother, Evie, a few years ago. I got to know Evie when we were all living at the Trailer Ranch. She and I got to be closer friends after Shad died, a death that was extremely hard on Evie, because she and Shad had such a remarkable relationship. She was so much fun, always up for a good adventure. Her friends, Shaw and Mark Kinley, were tremendous support for her, as she was a good friend to them, as well. I'll miss her. You girls had a wonderful mother.
Merrily Pierson
Friend
February 27, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17