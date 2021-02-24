Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evelyn Stanton Longenette
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
Evelyn Stanton Longenette

Evelyn Stanton Longenette, 81, of Bryan, Texas, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Funeral services will take place this summer in Santa Fe, NM.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dennis Pope
Grandchild
March 6, 2021
Bambi, Fawn & Britt, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. I so enjoyed the opportunity to know her she was a wonderful wife and mother and I'm sure a Grandmother as well. I know she will be missed by all. Prayers for all the family.
Sam B.
March 2, 2021
Bambi and Fawn, I met you both when you were in Santa Fe visiting your mother, Evie, a few years ago. I got to know Evie when we were all living at the Trailer Ranch. She and I got to be closer friends after Shad died, a death that was extremely hard on Evie, because she and Shad had such a remarkable relationship. She was so much fun, always up for a good adventure. Her friends, Shaw and Mark Kinley, were tremendous support for her, as she was a good friend to them, as well. I'll miss her. You girls had a wonderful mother.
Merrily Pierson
Friend
February 27, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences.
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results