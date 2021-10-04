My condolences for the loss of your loved one. May The God of all comfort and tender mercy, comfort your hearts and grant your family peace during this difficult time of mourning.
2 Thessalonians 2:17
em
Other
October 8, 2021
Our prayers are with the family at this time. May the good Lord keep his arms of protection wrapped around each and everyone of you during this difficult time. We love you and pray that you are comforted knowing she is with our Lord and Savior. All our Love.
Roxie and Charles Darling
Family
October 5, 2021
James, Charlotte, Tim, and Doug, Blessings and prayers for you and your families as you walk through this sorrowful time of life. We were so glad to receive this birthday picture. Love
Uncle Fred and Aunt Ann
Ann Forsthoff
Family
October 4, 2021
I extend my sincere sympathies to all the family and my prayers are with you.
Florence Ballard
School
October 4, 2021
Prayers for healing and comfort to the family. Mrs.Payne was a beautiful awesome lady inside and out. She will always be our Queen.