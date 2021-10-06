Evelyn Payne
September 9, 1933 - October 1, 2021
Evelyn Gussie Forsthoff Payne, 88, of Bryan, Texas, passed away on October 1, 2021. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 9:30 am – 10 am, at Hillier of Bryan. A service will begin at 10 am, following the visitation. A graveside will follow immediately after at House Cemetery.
Evelyn was born and raised in Reliance, Texas, to her parents, Charles Otto Forsthoff and Emily Forsthoff. She married the love of her life, Albert Monroe Payne, on September 4, 1955. Evelyn and Monroe lived and raised their family in Edge, Texas. She retired from Bryan Independent School District in 1982.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories to her children, James Monroe Payne, Charlotte Payne Schendel and her husband David, Timothy B. Payne and his wife Sandy, Douglas Edward Payne and his wife Sandra; her siblings Helen Marie Darling of Livingston, Texas, and Fred Forsthoff, of Bryan, Texas; her grandchildren Kristy Lee Clark and her husband Bryan, of Temple, Texas, Haley Michelle Schendel of Temple, Texas, Ashley Nicole Sharp and her husband Dale, of Edge, Texas, Amanda Kay Marsh and her husband Jacob, of Bryan, Texas, Jason Edward Payne of Bryan, Texas, April Marie Romero and her husband Nick of Ft. Gordon, Georgia, and Aaron Mathew Douglas Payne and his wife Emma, of Austin, Texas; her great-grandchildren Alyzabeth Renee Romero, Jayson Manuel Romero, Liam Edward Romero, Isaac Brandon Romero, Raylan Andrew Weston Sharp, Emma Madison Marsh.
Please visit Evelyn's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 6, 2021.