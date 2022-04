Florence Polzer



Florence Polzer, 87, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021. Visitation will be 5-8 pm, with a Rosary to begin at 6pm, Thursday, October 7th, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 10 am, Friday, October 8th, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 5, 2021.