Florence Polzer
December 25, 1933 - October 2, 2021
Florence Marie Polzer nee Fritsch, 87, of Bryan/College Station, went to be with God on October 2, 2021. Florence was born on Christmas day 1933, to Alfred and Marie (Seidenberger) Fritsch, in Schulenburg, Texas. She graduated from Schulenburg High in 1951, and went on to study at St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Houston, Texas, where she received her R.N. in 1954. After graduating, she worked at St. Joseph Hospital and in a doctor's office until 1961.
In 1960, Florence met Bernard Polzer—a youthful-looking engineer at Humble Oil Company—on a blind date that was set up by their cousins Rina and Greg Hanel. He became the love of her life and the two were married nine months later on May 27, 1961. Over the ensuing quarter century, Florence and Ben raised a loving family of five children and built a global network of friends while traveling the world. From Houston, they moved to West Texas, then in 1968, to Sydney, Australia, followed by Marsa el Brega, Libya, in 1972, and then Jakarta, Indonesia, in 1978. They retired at the end of 1986 and moved to College Station, Texas, where they built their final home.
Florence was a kind, compassionate, and generous woman, but also a force of nature—she always left an indelible mark on those with whom she crossed paths. Her priorities in life were faith, family, and neighbor. She was a devout Catholic, an active member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, and a lifelong supporter of the Sisters of Divine Providence. Through her volunteer work for St. Vincent de Paul and Hospice Brazos Valley, she touched the lives of countless people in their time of need. Florence was an athletic woman, excelling at softball and volleyball in high school and later enjoying tennis and golf. She and Ben were avid supporters of Texas A&M University Athletics. She had a keen mind and loved reading, playing bridge and dominoes, and completing puzzles. Above all, though, she was a homemaker and loved hosting friends and family for dinner parties or simple afternoon visits and opening her home to guests for the holidays. Her love and caring shined brightly through her warm hospitality—to be a visitor in her home was to become family.
Florence is preceded in death by Ben, her loving husband of 54 years, her parents, her sister Lucille Fritsch, CDP, and her brother Patrick. She leaves behind her children Eric and partner Samantha, Mark and wife Wendy, Jeff and wife Elaine, Ruth Gillespie and husband Russell, and Julie and husband Brian Jordan; 14 beloved grandchildren; her sister Ethel Matejek; nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends the world over.
The family will receive friends at Hillier Funeral Home of College Station on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 8, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, in College Station. Interment will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 9, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Schulenburg, Texas.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (http://www.svdp-bcs.org
) or Brazos Valley Food Bank (https://www.bvfb.org/
).
Please visit Florence's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 6, 2021.