Dr. Foree Grove
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
Foree Grove

June 29,1950 - March 7, 2021

Foree Lee Grove, lifelong minister of the Gospel departed to be with Christ (Phil. 1:23) on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the age of 70 in his home surrounded by family. Born to Ray William and Lois Foree Grove in Raton, New Mexico, Foree met and married Dana Whisnand while they attended Lubbock Christian University. He is survived by his wife, his son David and wife Sarah, his son Stephen and wife Brianne, his daughter Deborah Filut and husband Rick, grandsons Zachary Grove and wife Miriam, Montana Grove, Stephen Grove, Klayton Trice and wife Gabrielle, Lincoln Grove, granddaughter Kinley Grove, sister Raylene Walker and husband Gil, sister Louville MacDougall, brother Walter and wife Connie, sister Leona Kemp and husband Richard, sister Lynell Tutor and husband Tim. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ruby Musser.

After receiving his Bachelor's degree he attended Sunset School of Preaching and Missions School and later received his Masters and Doctorate from Abilene Christian University. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing and golf. Foree's life was dedicated to his family and Christ's church. He was husband, father, grandfather, minister, missionary, preacher, friend, servant, teacher and many more things to many people but in all these things he was a believer of Jesus Christ. So for those of us who know and love him we will "tie a knot and hang on" until we see him again standing and worshiping in the presence of God.

In lieu of a service and because of his dedication to God's word, family and friends have honored him with the Dr. Foree Grove Endowed Scholarship that will help fund a Bible major student every year forever. He was able to know about and receive this award recently. Contributions may be made at the link or address below, referencing Foree Grove endowment at:

https://lcu.edu/give

or Lubbock Christian University attn: University advancement, 5601 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry that light is gone from the world
twana sparks
School
October 19, 2021
Foree presided over my wedding in the Texas panhandle. A freak snowstorm blew in and closed the airports from Dallas northward. He rented a car and drove from Dallas airport! That memory of him being that dedicated has stayed with me and my spouse ever since. His act shaped our marriage by setting an example of being willing to work through things, even when times get rough. Truly remarkable man. Thanks also to the family for sharing him with me and my family back home.
DW
Other
October 17, 2021
Dear Dana, David, Stephen, and Deborah, Foree and all of you made such a positive impact on our lives and Christianity. We grew so much. We will always have a special place in our hearts for all of you.
Glenn and Linda Matlock
April 5, 2021
Thinking of you all
Michael and Claudett McDonald
March 14, 2021
