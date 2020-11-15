Dr. Foy Vaughn McCaslandDecember 31, 1922 - November 11, 2020Dr. Foy Vaughn McCasland, 97, passed away peacefully late Tuesday night, November 11, 2020, in New Braunfels, Texas.Foy was born December 31, 1922, to John Brock and Alice Shaw McCasland. He grew up on a ranch in Mills County. He graduated from Texas A&M in 1945 where he received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree. While attending Texas A&M, Foy met and fell in love with Margie Sikes. They were married November 28, 1946. They had three children: Rod, Connie, and Mike.Foy received a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Texas. After practicing veterinary medicine in Texas for a brief period, he worked as a Veterinary Medical Officer for the United States Department of Agriculture for 30 years. He then served for 14 years as Chief of Bureau of Veterinary, Texas Department of Health. In this position he was responsible for planning and managing three state programs. He also served as Adjunct Instructor, Department of Veterinary Public Health, Texas A&M University. He served as President of the National Association of State Public Health Veterinarians.Foy became a Christian early in life, served as an elder and was a wonderful preacher and inspiring teacher. He loved the Lord and served him throughout his life.Foy enjoyed woodworking and could build almost any piece of furniture imaginable. All of his children have beautiful grandfather clocks that he built the cabinets for. They are cherished.Foy loved playing tennis and played three times a week until he was in his eighties. He was very active most of his life. Foy and Margie raised three faithful Christian children who feel blessed to have been born to Christian parents who they know made them better people.Foy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Margie McCasland, and his sisters Molene and Brockie.Foy is survived by his children, Rod and wife, Wynell McCasland, Connie and husband, David Goss, Mike and wife, Brenda McCasland. Foy is also survived by grandchildren Brian and wife, Lezli Goss, Heather and husband, Paul Newsoroff, Kimberly and husband, Gene Sawyer, Alissa and husband, Tyler Beers, Stephanie and husband, Chris Page, Courtney and husband, Andy Bunting. Foy is also survived by twelve great grandchildren. He is loved and will be deeply missed.The family would like to express their appreciation to Brookdale Assisted Living in New Braunfels and the Brookdale Hospice Care for their excellent care.There will be a private family graveside service for Foy on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery in Goldthwaite, Texas.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Humane Society in Foy's name.