Mr. Catalena was my 5th grade teacher at Ben Milam Elementary School. He was one of my favorite teachers .. I still have our class group picture. I´m sorry for your loss, I know that he will be greatly missed
Ramona Cunningham Reid
December 31, 2020
Peace be with you
Paul Patranella
December 28, 2020
F.J. had the best memory I know. Best Man.
Sharon Catalina
December 27, 2020
Rest In Peace my brother, "F". Love to Maria and all the family
Cynthia Noto Hague
December 26, 2020
I was saddened to hear the passing of your beloved Frank. A few years ago I was in a "Balance Class" with Frank and Marie. We sure had fun times! I´m praying for you all.
Donna Gaston
December 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Greg and Tracy Stasny
December 22, 2020
We are saddened by the news of the loss of your husband, Maria.
Our deepest sympathy to you and yours from your friends,
Jim and Judy
Judy and Jim Lanfrey
December 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss ! I took care of your dad when he was sick and was good with with your mom and brother !