Frank ChmelarAugust 16, 1937 - June 13, 2021Frank Chmelar, 83, Passed away on June 13, 2021, in Caldwell, Texas.A Funeral Service will be held at Strickland Funeral Home on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Deacon John Young officiating. The burial will be private. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to Funeral Service.Frank was born on August 16, 1937, to parents Frank and Cecilia Chmelar in the Harmony Community near Caldwell, TX. He married Pattie (Bray) Chmelar July 2, 1996, in Bryan, TX.Frank is survived by his wife of 25 years Pattie Chmelar of Caldwell, TX. 2 daughters, Kim Martensen, husband Michael of Caldwell, TX., Suzie Strong of College Station, TX. 2 stepdaughters, Sandra Urbanosky and husband John David of Caldwell, TX., Jackie Kridler and husband Gene of Gonzales, TX., a brother, Eugene Chmelar and wife Sharon of Caldwell, 3 Grandchildren Neil Martensen and wife Kimberly, Hillary Strong, Taylor Strong. 5 Step-Grandchildren Jeremy Urbanosky and wife Kelly, Staci Harrington and husband Josh, Gena Bennett and husband Brian, Trey Kridler and wife Lexie, Amelia Kloesel. 5 Great-Grandchildren Aidan, Olivia and Liam Martensen; Brooks Urbanosky, Heidi Kridler, Adalynn Kloesel also by Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.Preceded in death by parents, brothers George, Emanuel Chmelar and sister Alice Calvin.Frank was a graduate of Caldwell High School Class of 1956, where he was a 4-year Letterman on the Hornet Football team, he was offered a 4-year Scholarship with the University of Houston.He was an extremely hard worker; he started his career at the Highway Dept. then as a home builder and Rancher. He owned and operated Landmark Exploration Inc. In his younger years he was a watermelon farmer. When he did take a break, which was not often, he enjoyed deer hunting and driving his truck to look at his cattle.Serving as pallbearers are; John David Urbanosky, Gene Kridler, Michael Martensen, Neil Martensen, Skip Dent and Gene Chmelar.Honorary pallbearers; Eugene Chmelar, Herb Fedora, Jeremy Urbanosky, Trey Kridler, Brian Bennett, Josh Harrington.In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be given to the Amedisys Hospice.Services are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Homes.