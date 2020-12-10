My condolence to Chris and the whole Family, he will be missed. To Ted: Farewell my Friend, I am so sorry to see you leave so early, but I am sure you are in presence of the "King Cowboy". Save me a place. You will always have a special place in my heart for all the things you did for me and being a good Mentor. I enjoyed the time we spent together whether it was working or making music. Happy Trails until me meet again!

Rusty Lewis December 11, 2020