Frank Walter "Ted" Crouch, Jr.
August 8, 1938 - December 2, 2020
Frank Walter "Ted" Crouch, Jr., 82, of Gause, Texas died peacefully on December 2, 2020, while visiting family in Charleston, SC. Born August 8, 1938, he was the son of Frank Walter and Winifred Price Crouch of Leesville, SC.
Ted is survived by his wife of 30 years, Norma Christine "Chris" Wilson; his three children, Shannon Pietrzak (Tim) of Brooklyn, NY, Allison Bailey (Steven) of Cary, NC and Thomas Crouch of Columbia, SC; four step-children; four grandchildren, Luke, Helena, Graham and Georgia; two step-grandchildren, Aspen and Liam; his sister, Thomasina "Tommie" (Ron) as well as a niece, nephew, several cousins and the mother of his children, Jean Shannon Kirkley (Tom).
He grew up in Batesburg-Leesville, SC and graduated from high school there. He graduated from Clemson with a degree in Agronomy in 1961. He began his civil service career in Chester, SC, farmed with Crouch Brothers and ran for the SC House of Representatives from Lexington County in 1966. Ted's career with the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation began when he was appointed by the late Honorable Strom Thurmond to the position of regional director in the Valdosta, GA service office.
Over the years Ted served in Washington DC, Kansas City as well as being selected to open the Jackson, MS underwriting office in 1978. He hired and trained the initial staff there and maintained lasting friendships with many of those staff members. In 1982 he became regional director of the College Station, Texas office and had oversight for Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. He retired from that office in 1992.
Ted's years in Texas were among the most enjoyable of his life as he was able to meet and play music with many well-known Texas musicians. His love of the guitar began when his grandmother taught him a few chords when he was young. That sparked a lifetime passion for the instrument and he became a very accomplished player. One of the highlights of his musical life was playing and singing on stage with the renowned Texas fiddle player, Johnny Gimble, at the Newberry Opera House. Ted had a great spirit of ingenuity and could fix almost anything and enjoyed finding uses for the eclectic items he saved. His family will miss his mimicry, jokes, stories and especially his music.
For the past 20 years, Ted lived in a home he designed on a beautiful hillside in Central Texas. He and Chris enjoyed the peaceful life there. He joined the Gause United Methodist Church and those church members were a wonderful support to him and Chris over the past few years.
Plans will be made for a celebration of his life, which will be held in Gause, sometime in the Spring of 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gause United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 125, Gause, TX 77857.
Arrangements are by James A. McAlister, Inc. Charleston, SC (843) 766-1365. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 10, 2020.