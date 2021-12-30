Frank James Jefferson



Sept. 28, 1959 - Dec. 25, 2021



Frank James Jefferson, 62, of Bryan passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Minister Rosie Jefferson, amongst a host of other family and friends



Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, December 31, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services are set for 2 p.m. Saturday, January 1, at Fairview Baptist Church with Pastor Kenneth Hall officiating. Interment will be at Old Bethlehem Cemetery in Tunis.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 30, 2021.