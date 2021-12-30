Frank James Jefferson, 62, of Bryan passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Minister Rosie Jefferson, amongst a host of other family and friends
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, December 31, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services are set for 2 p.m. Saturday, January 1, at Fairview Baptist Church with Pastor Kenneth Hall officiating. Interment will be at Old Bethlehem Cemetery in Tunis.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 30, 2021.
I was so sorry to hear Frank passed away. He took extremely good care of Rosie & Tranika. Rosie, you definitely were the definition of a devoted wife. No doubt, you deserve the best from here on out!
K.Anderson
January 5, 2022
I would like to send my condolences to the family I am so sorry to hear about his passing I can remember when I was a child he was such a nice person to me and my sister and brothers I am truly going to miss him he was so sweet and nice to me and my sisters and my brothers and the whole family you will be truly missed and my condolence goes out to his family and wife