Fred Koestler
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Fred Koestler

Fred Koestler, 86, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Visitation will be 5 p.m., Friday, March 19, with a 5:30 rosary at the funeral home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Msgr. Gleissner Mausoleum. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
Mar
19
Rosary
5:30p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
Mar
20
Service
10:00a.m.
Msgr. Gleissner Mausoleum
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hi, my name is Andreas Schumacher and none of u will know me. Dr. Fred Koestler was the man who brought me to the US and and helped me the lead a way which I never dreamed of. One day I will visit him and thank him for the path he lead. I am sorry for your loss and I am sad to read and hear about it. Thanks for all what u did to me and helped to become a better person. I see u in heaven :)
Andreas
School
August 8, 2021
