Fred Koestler



Fred Koestler, 86, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Visitation will be 5 p.m., Friday, March 19, with a 5:30 rosary at the funeral home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Msgr. Gleissner Mausoleum. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral Centers, Bryan-College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 17, 2021.