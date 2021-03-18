Hi, my name is Andreas Schumacher and none of u will know me. Dr. Fred Koestler was the man who brought me to the US and and helped me the lead a way which I never dreamed of. One day I will visit him and thank him for the path he lead. I am sorry for your loss and I am sad to read and hear about it. Thanks for all what u did to me and helped to become a better person. I see u in heaven :)

Andreas School August 8, 2021