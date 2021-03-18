Fred Koestler, PhD.
December 23, 1934 - March 16, 2021
Fred Koestler, 86, of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in College Station. Visitation will begin at 5pm, with the Rosary Recited at 5:30pm, on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the funeral center. Funeral Service will be at 10 am, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Msgr. Gleissner Memorial Mausoleum in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Born in Venezuela to Giovanni and Mary Herrera Cannavo on December 23, 1934. He would leave the world he knew for sixteen years and come to America where he was adopted by the Koestler family. Speaking both Spanish and Italian as his childhood languages Fred learned English through accelerated courses. Prior to his educational endeavors Fred served in the US Army and later became a police officer in Arlington. Fred received his three degrees, Bachelor of Science, his master's degree and Doctorate from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. He spent many years in the university systems as a Director of International Programs at North Texas State University and Tarleton State University. Dr. Fred retired from Tarleton State University after 16 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his father, Giovanni Cannavo of Italy; his two sisters, Enza Agati and Matilde Corsi, both of Italy.
Fred is survived by his wife, Lena DeLuke Koestler; his three children from his previous marriage, Leo "Chip" and wife Kathy Koestler, Melissa and husband Jose Munoz, and John Koestler and partner Amy; a niece, Lucia Agati of Italy; his nephew, Pino Agati, of Turkey; his seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two great nieces; his sisters-in-law, Sarah DeLuke, Pat and husband Charlie Salvato, and Geri DeLuke; and close friends.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 18, 2021.