Fred Lige NowakFebruary 27, 1924 - December 6, 2020Fred Nowak, 96, of Bremond, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, in College Station, Texas.Fred was born in Bremond to parents Wallace and Julia (Jadlowski) Nowak. His family was a farming family, and while he was in the fifth grade at St. Mary's School in Bremond, his father passed away. He had to drop out of school to help run the family farm. His mother passed away 7 years prior to the passing of his dad. He continued to help run the farm until he was drafted into the United States Army on September 18, 1944.He shipped overseas from Camp Shanks, New York. They boarded the Queen Mary for England. It was there he became part of E Company, 324th Infantry, 44th Infantry Division. From there they boarded the ship to cross the English Channel to France. They landed on the beach where our troops had landed on D-Day. Their job was to push the Germans out of France, which they did.According to Fred from an interview conducted by Bill Youngkin for The Eagle, "My last action in the war occurred for me when we were pushing Germans out of some houses in a little town. As another soldier and I approached a house, a machine gun opened up fire, hitting him in the chest killing him and hitting me in my knee. That was the end of the war for me. I was sent to a hospital where I had my knee worked on. The Army finally sent me home to be discharged in San Antonio, the same place where I started."He was officially discharged as a Private on April 15, 1945. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge (CIV), the Bronze Star Medal without V Device, the Purple Heart Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal and the Sharpshooter Medal for the M-1 Rifle."I remember hitchhiking home and having no problem catching rides on my way back home to Bremond. My family was happy to see me, and me them. I married Mildred Tomczeszyn on February 12, 1947, and we were married for 72 years. Now, I go to the cemetery a lot. I stop by my wife's grave and the graves of the 11 boys from Bremond we lost in the war."Fred stayed in Bremond farming and eventually entered the trucking business. He drove an 18-wheeler until the age of 83. Later in life, he operated Bremond Feed and Fertilizer with his son, Ronnie. In addition to trucking, he also operated a hay baling business in which he was actively baling hay himself for his customers until the age of 92. He and Ronnie then only bought and sold hay until the age of 95.Fred loved his family and his church. In the last couple of years, you would see him driving the streets of Bremond in his Kubota 4-wheeler which he had customized to drive on the street.He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, seven sisters, one twin sister, one brother, and a son-in-law. He is survived by his daughter, Norma Millsap of Bryan; son, Ronnie Nowak of Bremond; one grandson, Jason Millsap of Bryan; and brother, Edmund Nowak of Houston. He also leaves behind his furry friend, Miss Kitty.Pallbearers are Jason Millsap, John Ray, Robert Denison, Larry Bielamowicz, Eric Rekieta and Chris Kempinski.Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 13, at Bremond Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 14, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 715 N. Main and officiated by Father Celso Yu. Interment will be in the mausoleum at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Bremond. Full military honors will be provided by Earl Graham Post No. 159 of Bryan, Texas. The family asks that you wear a mask and social distance.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either, St. Mary's Catholic Church or St. Mary's Cemetery Fund, 715 N. Main Street, Bremond, TX 76629.