Frederick William Plapp
September 16, 1930 - March 6, 2021
Frederick W. "Bill" Plapp III died peacefully from natural causes March 6th at age 90 in Colorado Springs. He lived a life of exploring and studying the wonders of the natural world, seeking justice, and caring for his family. His warm personality and infectious laugh are remembered by all who knew him.
Bill was born September 16, 1930 in Chicago, IL. He learned to read at age five by studying the box scores for his beloved Chicago Cubs. His doting parents and aunts made sure his young life was filled with culture and science through many trips to concert halls and museums around Chicago.
The family eventually moved to Columbus, OH where Bill grew up and later earned a BS and MS at Ohio State University. He then served in both the Naval Reserve and the US Army and was assigned to a MASH unit in Korea shortly after the armistice. Upon his return to Columbus, he married the love of his life, Shirley Mielke, on July 23rd, 1955.
Three years later, Bill completed his PhD in Entomology at the University of Wisconsin in Madison and moved with his wife and young son, Steve, to Corvallis, OR to begin a career as a scientist with the United States Dept. of Agriculture. In Corvallis, two more children, Amy and Tom, were born.
While working in the USDA laboratory in Corvallis, Bill encountered a disturbing culture of white supremacy and a pattern of bigoted behavior by senior staff towards a fellow scientist who was African American. Eventually, Bill sued the US government for racial discrimination on behalf of his colleague. The government responded by closing the lab and reassigning employees to other locations. Instead of staying at the USDA, Bill made the decision to transition to an academic career. He first spent a year at the University of California, Berkeley in 1968-1969, continuing his research and immersing himself and his family in the culture of political activism that prevailed in Berkeley at that time. With his steadfast support and encouragement, his three children proudly attended the first city-wide integrated schools in the country in Berkeley that year, and participated in the peaceful People's Park march in the spring.
Bill continued to conduct groundbreaking research into the mechanisms by which insects become resistant to man-made pesticides, and after a year he received a faculty appointment in the Department of Entomology at Texas A&M University in College Station. He was forever grateful to two fellow scientists who sheltered and encouraged him during this period, Dr. John Cassida and Dr. Perry Adkisson.
At A&M Bill continued his research, achieved the rank of full professor, published more than 200 papers, and nurtured generations of graduate students. He forged ahead with new research ideas that were often at odds with the conventional wisdom or bureaucratic interests of those around him. He assisted with the organization of the newly-created faculty senate at Texas A&M, and served as an advisor to the nascent LGBT student organization, helping them to meet and flourish at a time when the University attempted to ban their activities. Outside of the University, he also held leadership positions at the Unitarian Fellowship (now the UU Church of the Brazos Valley), and the Brazos Valley chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. In the latter role he helped form a coalition with local Southern Baptists to enforce constitutionally mandated church/state separation in the local school district.
Bill retired to an emeritus professorship in 1994, and moved with his wife to Tucson, AZ where he performed his final research at the University of Arizona. In 2003, when Shirley's health began to fail, the couple moved to Colorado Springs to be closer to family. Bill spent his final years gardening, attending High Plains Church, Unitarian Universalist, and caring for Shirley, who died in 2012. Eventually, he moved to Freedom Home Assisted Living where the loving and dedicated staff provided expert and compassionate care in his final months.
In addition to his wife, Bill was predeceased by his parents, Frederick W. Plapp II and Mildred Jamison Plapp, and his son, Steven Frederick Plapp. He is survived by his sisters, Diane Johnson of Houston, TX and Marilyn Fordyce of Elkton, MD; children, Amy Plapp (husband Tom Ward) of Colorado Springs and Thomas Plapp (wife Tanya Lovetro) of Houston, TX; and granddaughter Stephanie Ward of New York, NY.
Memorial donations may be made in Bills name to the Rachel Carson Council, 8600 Irvington Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20817, or online at https://rachelcarsoncouncil.org/product/donation/
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 9, 2021.