My sincere condolences to Amy and Tom and all of the Plapp family. It was a privilege to get to know Bill as our families stayed close for many years. His passion and dedication to research was extraordinary and I will always remember him fondly for his sweet support as he would email me various research abstracts in our quest to help us help our son.

We lost my mom in late 2020, but she never forgot Bill or Shirley. She looked forward to hearing from and writing to him for as long as they both could.

Rest in loving peace, Bill.

Our hearts go out to all of his family and friends.

Jeanine Mengle Bishop Friend April 18, 2021