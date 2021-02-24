Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
G. K. "Corky" Huddleston
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
G. K. "Corky" Huddleston

February 25, 1930 - February 16, 2021

Corky Huddleston passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. He was born February 25, 1930 in Iraan, Texas where he resided for most of his life until relocating to Navasota, Texas in 1991.

He is survived by his nephews and niece; Peter Huddleston, W. Paul Huddleston, and Lisa Currie, and their spouses, Kathy, Dori, and Peter. He was also loved by his eight great-nieces and nephews, Mitchell, Jordan, Will, Emily, Katherine, Joseph, Claire, and Kate; and six great-grand-nieces and nephews, Grayson, Logan, William, Aubrey, Harper and Olivia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Acie Ray and Jewel Charity Dukes Huddleston; and his brothers, Kenneth Ray Huddleston and B.P. (Pete) Huddleston.

Corky attended Texas A&M University before joining the United Stated Army as a member of the 180th infantry where he encountered significant combat during the Korean conflict. At the end of his service, he returned to west Texas and was employed by Marathon Oil Company for his entire working career.

Corky was a multi-talented individual who delighted in restoring and collecting antique automobiles, playing guitar, traveling and visiting with his many friends from all around the world, remaining independent and active right up until his recent passing. Maintaining his life-long love of travel, he embarked on a train trip through Canada on the Rocky Mountain Express, stopping in Vancouver, Kamloops, Banff, and Calgary, in August of 2019. For his 90th birthday in February of 2020, he threw a party attended by over 120 of his friends and family. He even traveled back to his hometown of Iraan on a several-day road trip through West Texas in October of last year.

Corky is remembered fondly by the countless people whose lives he touched in his 90+ years with us.

A memorial service for friends and family will be held 3 p.m. Friday, February 26, at Double H Ranch, 4590 Farm to Market Rd 2 Navasota, TX 77868.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Texas A&M University or the charity of your choice.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Double H Ranch
4590 Farm to Market Rd 2, Navasota, TX
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.