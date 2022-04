Garner William Menn



Garner William Menn, 89, of College Station, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022. Services will be at 10 am, Saturday, April 23, at Christ Church. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Staiton.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 12, 2022.