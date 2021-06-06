Gary Lee Bingham



03/23/1968 - 05/29/2021



Gary Lee Bingham, son to Melvin and Eloise Bingham, died on Saturday, June 29. His last days were spent in Dallas's Parkland Hospital.



Gary was born n Bryan, TX on March 23, 1968. He grew up loving to draw and paint. He also loved roaming the woods with his cousins. Gary joined the Marine Corp after high school and spent 3 years in service.



Gary was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Eloise Bingham, his sister Pam Joy and brothers Bill and Bob Bingham. He had 6 nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19, at 2 pm at the Central Church of Christ in Bryan.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 6, 2021.