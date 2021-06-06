Gary Lee Bingham, son to Melvin and Eloise Bingham, died on Saturday, June 29. His last days were spent in Dallas's Parkland Hospital.
Gary was born n Bryan, TX on March 23, 1968. He grew up loving to draw and paint. He also loved roaming the woods with his cousins. Gary joined the Marine Corp after high school and spent 3 years in service.
Gary was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Eloise Bingham, his sister Pam Joy and brothers Bill and Bob Bingham. He had 6 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19, at 2 pm at the Central Church of Christ in Bryan.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 6, 2021.
Eloise and family, I am very sorry to hear about Gary´s death.
Mary McGehee
Family
July 19, 2021
My condolences to his family, we were friends in high school, he was a great guy, rest in peace my friend
Sara Monk
Friend
June 20, 2021
"Those who sow in tears, shall reap in joy." Psalms 126:5. Rest in eternal peace Gary.
Cindy
Friend
June 12, 2021
My condolences go out to his family. He was such a great person and good friend. When we got together we were like brothers! We always picked up where we left off last. He was a close friend in high school and fellow veteran and a natural leader, I greatly admired him.
Matt Adams
Friend
June 11, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Gary. My prayers go out to the family. He was a good friend to me throughout high school. He will always be a part of me.
John Christian
Family
June 9, 2021
My condolences to the family we were classmates,he was a cool person.God bless you all.
Tonya Galloway Green
School
June 8, 2021
My deepest condolences on your loss. Gary was one of my dearest friends in high school. We reconnected for a while at one time and lost touch again, but I´ve thought of him often fondly. He will be greatly missed. All my love and prayers to the family.
Melissa Hobbs Best
Friend
June 8, 2021
Fly high brother chains are gone
Alan Waters
June 6, 2021
I'm so sorry for the loss of your son and brother. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Stephanie George
June 6, 2021
Bingham family,
I'm so sorry to hear about Gary's passing. My prayers and thoughts are with you all at this time of loss.
Love, Paige Adams