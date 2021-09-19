Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Wayne Kovar
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
4080 State Highway 6
College Station, TX
Gary Wayne Kovar

Gary Wayne Kovar, 77, of College Station, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. Visitation will be 5-8 pm, Thursday, September 23rd, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 2 pm, Friday, September 24th, at First Baptist Church of College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
4080 State Highway 6, College Station, TX
Sep
24
Service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of College Station
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hillier Funeral Home - College Station.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Gary was a wonderful brother-in-law. I have so many great memories of parties and family gatherings at Sherry and Gary´s sprawling home. Our family vacations took us from Las Vegas to Lake Charles to Italy and Greece, the Bahamas and Canada. One of my favorite memories was when Sherry and Buddy "let" us take our mother-in-law to Coushatta. I was left in charge of making sure Gary took his medicine and vitamins. Anyone who was around Sherry and Gary knew her most used phrase was "Gary, have you taken your medicine?" She called many times to make sure I was doing my job. Long after we should have left to go back to College Station, we decided to put our phones on vibrate and ignore Sherry´s calls. She didn´t think it was as funny as Gary and I did. Gary, may you Rest In Peace. If I ever make it back to Coushatta, I´ll play your Sizzling 7s machine. Love and miss you both. Thank you for including me always!
Nona Lamb
Family
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results