Gary was a wonderful brother-in-law. I have so many great memories of parties and family gatherings at Sherry and Gary´s sprawling home. Our family vacations took us from Las Vegas to Lake Charles to Italy and Greece, the Bahamas and Canada. One of my favorite memories was when Sherry and Buddy "let" us take our mother-in-law to Coushatta. I was left in charge of making sure Gary took his medicine and vitamins. Anyone who was around Sherry and Gary knew her most used phrase was "Gary, have you taken your medicine?" She called many times to make sure I was doing my job. Long after we should have left to go back to College Station, we decided to put our phones on vibrate and ignore Sherry´s calls. She didn´t think it was as funny as Gary and I did. Gary, may you Rest In Peace. If I ever make it back to Coushatta, I´ll play your Sizzling 7s machine. Love and miss you both. Thank you for including me always!

Nona Lamb Family September 22, 2021