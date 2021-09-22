Gary Wayne Kovar Sr.
August 5, 1944 - September 16, 2021
Gary Wayne Kovar Sr, 77 of College Station, Texas passed away peacefully on September 16, 2021, surrounded by his children. He was born to Ina B. Casanova and Edward William Kovar Sr on August 5, 1944 in Houston, TX, His Czech ancestors settled in the Snook, TX area. He was one of 5 children: Edward W. Kovar Jr, Gary W. Kovar, Jack L Kovar, Shirley E. Kovar, and Brenda S. Kovar. His family had an honorary adopted son, Jay M. Reeves who was part of their family for many years.
Gary attended Jesse H. Jones High School in Houston, TX and graduated in June 1963. In high school, he received several football awards for being All-City Team Offense, Top Lineman of Houston and Greater Houston Team, Co-Captain and Letterman. His highest honor was receiving a full football scholarship to Texas A&M University. It was also at Jones High School where he met the love of his life, Sherry Ann Bell. They were married on January 2, 1965. Gary played football for Texas A&M from 1963 to 1967 under Coach Gene Stallings. Gary had a very successful career with the Aggies and once again earned several awards such as Letterman and All Southwest Conference for 3 years. He played right guard, center and long snapper. He graduated Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was recruited by Amoco (BP Chemicals) in the Spring of 1968 and retired after 37 years of service.
Gary and Sherry moved to Clear Lake, a suburb of south Houston to start a family. They had two children Gary W Kovar Jr and Leslie K Kovar. There they enjoyed many activities such as camping, snow skiing, little league, traveling, entertaining, hunting and oh yes, lots of Aggie football. Gary was an unpretentious man with a big heart. He cared and was always supportive of his family and friends. He loved to nurture those he loved and felt like it was his duty as a honest man. He was understated but willfully strong, even to the point of being stubborn. Gary was a man who was well known for his love of Texas A&M and being an Aggie. He was PROUD to be an Aggie because of it's similar passion for Tradition, Virtue, Integrity, Selfless Service and Education which Gary possessed. He was a man of hard work and dedication, particularly with his career at BP. Most of all, he was a devoted husband to Sherry, his wife of 50 years and to his children and grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his son, Gary W Kovar Jr of Caldwell, TX; daughter, Leslie Beck and husband Russ Beck of College Station, TX; brother, Edward W Kovar Jr of Brenham, TX; sister, Shirley Kovar-Pate and husband Larry Pate of Denver, CO; mother-in-law, Mary Jones Bell of Houston, TX; Brother-in-law, Buddy Bell and wife Nona Lamb of Houston, TX; granddaughter, Rene Mays and husband Nathan Mays of Houston, TX; and grandson, FCA3 Coby Foster, US Navy and step granddaughter Ashley Futrell and husband Bobby Futrell of Iola, TX; Step great grandsons, Oakley and Huntley of Iola, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Gary is preceded in death by wife, Sherry A Bell Kovar; daughter, Stephanie A Kovar; mother and father, Ina and Edward Kovar; brother, Jack and wife Christy Kovar; sister, Brenda S Kovar; honorary brother, Jay and Vera Reeves; and father-in-law, Carl W. Bell.
A visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, on Thursday, September 23rd, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2 pm, on Friday, September 24th, at First Baptist Church of College Station. Graveside services will follow at College Station City Cemetery.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.