Gary Scott NelsonAugust 2, 1944 - March 29, 2022Gary Scott Nelson, 77, formerly of the Bryan-College Station area, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Montgomery County.Gary was born in Buffalo, New York, on August 2, 1944, to parents Thomas K. Nelson and Emma Scott Nelson. He grew up in East Aurora, New York, where at 15 years old, met the love of his life, Deborah Elizabeth French, on a blind date. They were married March 20, 1965, and loved each other faithfully for 57 years.Shortly after marriage, Gary began working full-time at Bethlehem Steel while taking night classes at the University of Buffalo, earning his bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations. With his wife and three children, Gary moved from New York to Bryan-College Station in 1971 where he enrolled in the College of Engineering at Texas A&M University and earned both master's and Ph.D.After receiving his PhD, Gary worked for the Texas A&M University System's Agricultural Engineering Extension Service (now TEES) for 12 years before resigning to work full-time at his own engineering consulting firm, Nelson & Associates. Gary retired from Nelson & Associates in 2019 after 40 years of service focused on preventing injury to persons in all walks of life.A man of deep faith, Gary lived a life filled with selfless service and giving to others. There was rarely a person who came to him in need that he didn't help in any way he could. He served as a Permanent Deacon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Plantersville. He served on the board of The Answer is Jesus Christ that founded what is now the Still Creek Boys Ranch. He was active in a local Kiwanis Club and volunteered in numerous organizations including the American Association of Safety Engineers, Boy Scouts, and 4-H.Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Emma Nelson, and his sister, Nancy Nelson Stowell.Survivors include his beloved wife, Deborah; his children, Gregory and wife Jennifer, Christine, Andrew and wife Shelley; Christele Micolet, a French exchange-student he called daughter; grandchildren, Kyle and wife Nicole, Steven and wife Kristin, Tyler and wife Sharee, Rachel, and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Elyssa, McKenna, Freya, Rowan, and Rhylin.A Funeral Mass and burial is pending at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Plantersville, Texas.