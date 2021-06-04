Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gayle Rhodes
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South
College Station, TX
Gayle Rhodes

October 22, 1949 - June 1, 2021

Gayle Schoenberg Rhodes, age 71, of College Station, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 1, 2021 after courageously battling extended illnesses for several years. Funeral services will be held at Dignity Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 5th, followed by interment in the City of College Station Cemetery.

Gayle was born on October 22, 1949 in Brenham, Texas to George and Marjorie Schoenberg. During her formative years she lived in Somerville, Texas where she attended elementary school until later moving with her family to Missouri.

She lived in Bridgeton, Missouri with her foster parents, James and Clara Craig where she attended and graduated from Pattonville High School in 1968. She moved to Florida for a brief time and then to Pasadena, Texas in 1970 where she later met her future husband of 49 years, John Rhodes. In 1975 they moved to College Station where they have since resided.

Gayle experienced life and adventure to the fullest enjoying her many passions and interests. Besides being a loving and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and a brand new great-grandmother she always reached out to her extended family to stay in contact and visit. This desire ultimately led to her great passion for genealogy. Over the past forty years she was able to develop a compendium of information about hers and her husband's family. Her robust interest in life, nature, animals, gardening, cooking and experimenting with new things made her a most loving, caring and unforgettable person.

Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, George and Marjorie Schoenberg; an infant daughter; her brother Tex Schoenberg and sister Marjorie Gardiner. She is survived by her husband, John; son, John G. Rhodes Jr. of San Antonio; daughter Sarah Catherine Brunson and husband Bil of College Station; daughter Hannah Leigh Calvert and husband Aaron of College Station; sister Roy Lynn Payne and her husband Victor of Missouri; sister Georgialee Tetrault of Caldwell; and a half-brother Daryl Lewis of Minnesota. She is survived by nine grand-children, a great grandson and a number of nieces and nephews.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Dignity Memorial Funeral Chapel
College Station, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss! She was a sweet lady!!
Wanda McGill
Other
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results