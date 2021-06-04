Gayle RhodesOctober 22, 1949 - June 1, 2021Gayle Schoenberg Rhodes, age 71, of College Station, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 1, 2021 after courageously battling extended illnesses for several years. Funeral services will be held at Dignity Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 5th, followed by interment in the City of College Station Cemetery.Gayle was born on October 22, 1949 in Brenham, Texas to George and Marjorie Schoenberg. During her formative years she lived in Somerville, Texas where she attended elementary school until later moving with her family to Missouri.She lived in Bridgeton, Missouri with her foster parents, James and Clara Craig where she attended and graduated from Pattonville High School in 1968. She moved to Florida for a brief time and then to Pasadena, Texas in 1970 where she later met her future husband of 49 years, John Rhodes. In 1975 they moved to College Station where they have since resided.Gayle experienced life and adventure to the fullest enjoying her many passions and interests. Besides being a loving and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and a brand new great-grandmother she always reached out to her extended family to stay in contact and visit. This desire ultimately led to her great passion for genealogy. Over the past forty years she was able to develop a compendium of information about hers and her husband's family. Her robust interest in life, nature, animals, gardening, cooking and experimenting with new things made her a most loving, caring and unforgettable person.Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, George and Marjorie Schoenberg; an infant daughter; her brother Tex Schoenberg and sister Marjorie Gardiner. She is survived by her husband, John; son, John G. Rhodes Jr. of San Antonio; daughter Sarah Catherine Brunson and husband Bil of College Station; daughter Hannah Leigh Calvert and husband Aaron of College Station; sister Roy Lynn Payne and her husband Victor of Missouri; sister Georgialee Tetrault of Caldwell; and a half-brother Daryl Lewis of Minnesota. She is survived by nine grand-children, a great grandson and a number of nieces and nephews.