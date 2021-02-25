Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
Gaylyn Buchtler
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
4080 State Highway 6
College Station, TX
Gaylyn Buchtler

Gaylyn Buchtler, 65, of College Station, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
4080 State Highway 6, College Station, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Richard and family, I am sincerely sorry for your loss. I know Gaylyn´s spunk will be greatly missed. Peace be with you all during this time. Marsha Sanford, Longitude Real Estate
Marsha Sanford
February 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Gaylyn was a wonderful lady. My thoughts are with you all.
Michelle Morrison (fka VanBavel)
February 25, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Gaylyn was such a special lady and dear friend who always made me laugh with her witty humor! She will be missed by those who knew her. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Kathy Becerra with BB&T Bank
February 25, 2021
