Sponsored by Hillier Funeral Home - College Station.
3 Entries
Richard and family, I am sincerely sorry for your loss.
I know Gaylyn´s spunk will be greatly missed. Peace be with you all during this time.
Marsha Sanford, Longitude Real Estate
Marsha Sanford
February 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Gaylyn was a wonderful lady. My thoughts are with you all.
Michelle Morrison (fka VanBavel)
February 25, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Gaylyn was such a special lady and dear friend who always made me laugh with her witty humor! She will be missed by those who knew her. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.