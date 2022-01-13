George Leon Bard, Jr., 75, of Wheelock, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Services will be at 10 AM, Sunday, Jan 30, 2022 at Wheelock Bloodworth Community Center. Services in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 13, 2022.
Where you find the horses in heaven so shall you find Leon Bard. You gave it a great run for a long time ole pard. Rest in peace Leon.
Marri Lilly
Friend
January 13, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.