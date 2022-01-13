George Leon Bard, Jr.



George Leon Bard, Jr., 75, of Wheelock, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Services will be at 10 AM, Sunday, Jan 30, 2022 at Wheelock Bloodworth Community Center. Services in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 13, 2022.