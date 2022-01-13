Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Leon Bard Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
George Leon Bard, Jr.

George Leon Bard, Jr., 75, of Wheelock, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Services will be at 10 AM, Sunday, Jan 30, 2022 at Wheelock Bloodworth Community Center. Services in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
30
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Wheelock Bloodworth Community Center
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Where you find the horses in heaven so shall you find Leon Bard. You gave it a great run for a long time ole pard. Rest in peace Leon.
Marri Lilly
Friend
January 13, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results